DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,931 shares of company stock worth $24,951,426. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.86. 62,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,144. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

