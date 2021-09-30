Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

