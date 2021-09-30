Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.77% of Dollar General worth $393,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,179,000 after acquiring an additional 116,195 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.