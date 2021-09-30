Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,468,197 shares.The stock last traded at $97.30 and had previously closed at $100.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

