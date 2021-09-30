Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $82,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,630,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

