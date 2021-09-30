Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.42. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 14,558 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 31.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

