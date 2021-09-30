Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.42. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 14,558 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.
Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 31.55%.
About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)
Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.
