Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $87.56

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.56, but opened at $84.65. Doximity shares last traded at $83.12, with a volume of 12,975 shares traded.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

