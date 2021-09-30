DPRating Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. DPRating has a market cap of $562,589.08 and approximately $1,468.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00118379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00168739 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

