Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,710.60

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,710.60 ($22.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,665 ($21.75). Draper Esprit VCT shares last traded at GBX 1,685 ($22.01), with a volume of 226,877 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,710.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 787.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Draper Esprit VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV)

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

