Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $527,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.