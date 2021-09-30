DRW Securities LLC Invests $719,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,228 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $576.48. 68,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,898. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $638.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

