DRW Securities LLC Sells 34,828 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,828 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of UPRO stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 821,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,953. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.88.

