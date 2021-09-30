DRW Securities LLC Sells 45,264 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,264 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,167,063. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $152.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.21.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

