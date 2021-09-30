DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.00

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 437856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSPG. Colliers Securities downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen downgraded DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $535.87 million, a PE ratio of -99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

