DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,846 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.25% of DTE Energy worth $53,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

