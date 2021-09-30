DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00055179 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00023837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006857 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002453 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

