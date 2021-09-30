DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.91% of DXC Technology worth $588,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,961,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after buying an additional 230,398 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 127.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 21.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

