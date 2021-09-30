Dynamic Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $29.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,067.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.59 or 0.06899885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.00353394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.01149428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00107542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.58 or 0.00570229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.67 or 0.00521665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00297630 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.