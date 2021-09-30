Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

NASDAQ DYN opened at $16.60 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

