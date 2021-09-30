Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $136.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.60. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

