ECOMI Hits One Day Volume of $5.52 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. ECOMI has a market cap of $847.96 million and $5.52 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002175 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00101995 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

OMI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

