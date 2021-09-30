Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $208,765.78 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.