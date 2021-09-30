Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft Buys 7,500 Shares of Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) Stock

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

Shares of LON MODE opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. Mode Global Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.74.

Get Mode Global alerts:

About Mode Global

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Mode Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mode Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.