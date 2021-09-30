Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft Buys 7,500 Shares of Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) Stock

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54).
Shares of LON MODE opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. Mode Global Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.74.
About Mode Global
Featured Article: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Mode Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mode Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.