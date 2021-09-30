Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $85,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.