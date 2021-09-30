Electroneum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.86 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $392.06 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,903,342,558 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

