ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.86 ($16.30).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €11.89 ($13.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €6.27 ($7.38) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

