Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.65. 80,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,169. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

