Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Michael Ruane Purchases 1,512,821 Shares

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane bought 1,512,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,666.67 ($14,047.62).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Ruane bought 2,487,179 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,871.79 ($17,765.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.84, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

