Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0237 on Major Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and $3,530.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,049.01 or 1.00123261 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.09 or 0.06833392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.00774344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.