Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.33

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 130959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.