Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.33

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 130959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter.
About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.