Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $99.24 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $102.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

