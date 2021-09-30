Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to report $733.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $742.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $722.20 million. Energizer posted sales of $763.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

NYSE ENR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.05. 576,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,907. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.38 and a beta of 1.22. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Energizer by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Energizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.