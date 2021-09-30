Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

EPAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

