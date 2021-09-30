EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

