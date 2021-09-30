Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.93% of Entergy worth $586,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Entergy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Entergy by 787.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

NYSE ETR opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

