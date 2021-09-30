Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Boosted by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 92,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

