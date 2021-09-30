Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVC. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $617.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

