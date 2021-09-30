Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 926 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.