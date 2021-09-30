Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $473,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $29,254,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

