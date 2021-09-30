Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,088.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 50,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

