Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.77 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.