Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

