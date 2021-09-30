EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Set at C$1.65 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.65 price target on EnWave (CVE:ENW) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EnWave stock opened at C$1.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.16. EnWave has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.24 million and a P/E ratio of -38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.15.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.