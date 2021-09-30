EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Set at C$1.65 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.65 price target on EnWave (CVE:ENW) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EnWave stock opened at C$1.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.16. EnWave has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.24 million and a P/E ratio of -38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.15.
EnWave Company Profile
