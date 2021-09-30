Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,888 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.