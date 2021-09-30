Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,156 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BioNTech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 54.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $277.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.87.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.46.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

