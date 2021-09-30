Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,932,000 after purchasing an additional 580,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 175.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 722,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after buying an additional 459,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

