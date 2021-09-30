Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after acquiring an additional 312,491 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,840,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

