Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $263,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

