Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 28.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.75.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $168.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

