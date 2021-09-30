Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,354 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $394.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $399.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

